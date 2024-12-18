Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem’s charges consolidated

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (left) and Former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem (middle) in court today

The Suva Magistrates Court has ruled that the charges against former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem and former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will be consolidated for the reason that both allegations are based on similar facts in this matter.

In this matter, former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem is charged with receiving a corrupt benefit while Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with abuse of office.

Saneem is alleged to have unlawfully solicited and received a benefit exceeding $50,000 in deductible tax relief on his back pay from a senior government official for personal gain, while serving as Supervisor of Elections between 1st June, 2022 and 31st July, 2022.

Sayed-Khaiyum is alleged to have authorized the government to pay taxes for former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem without the required approval from the Constitutional Offices Commission and the President.

The defense objected to the consolidation of charges on the basis that Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem were not charged jointly with one year apart and it will embarrass or prejudice the two accused.

The state maintained that the charges should be consolidated on the basis that the alleged offences were found in the same place as well as in the same transaction.

Magistrate Yogesh Prasad says both charges are framed on the same transaction, thus, inevitably probably have some nexus to the facts but it remains a mere allegation before the court which has to be proven beyond reasonable doubt.

The Magistrate adds the matter has lingered in court for over one and a half years based on the application for consolidation of charges and pre-trial issues.

He further says it is prudent that the court sets out a trial date as per Section 14 (g) of the 2013 Constitution which states for the court to expedite trial without unreasonable delay in any matter.

The state and defense counsels have agreed for mention on the reading of the consolidation of charges and pre-trial conference on 22nd January 2025.

A tentative trial date has been set from 26th to 30th of May next year.