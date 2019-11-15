Run-away pastor cops 14 years for rape

A 38-year-old pastor convicted of raping a student in Nausori last year has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment by the Suva High court a while ago.

Ravinesh Chand ran away from the High Court yesterday after being found guilty of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Chand committed the offenses on a member of his congregation in Luvuluvu Road, Nausori in March last year.

The court heard that the victim’s mother allowed her to accompany Chand to buy a birthday cake but he took her to an isolated spot where he sexually assaulted and raped her.

He then took her to the cake shop and dropped her off at the church.

Chand later returned with his family to partake in birthday celebrations.

The court heard that Chand is married with two children aged nine and five and the youngest child is with special needs.

He also drives a taxi to support his family.

Chand must serve 11 years before parole.

Since he is in the run, the sentence will commence on the day he is arrested.