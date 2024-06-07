Rasova to know his fate next Tuesday

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament Simione Rasova [File Photo]

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament Simione Rasova will know his fate next Tuesday.

Rasova is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Nasenivolau, Nabouwalu village, Ono, Kadavu Island, and obtained $21,350 between July 2019 and April 2020.

He is charged with one count of providing false information to a public servant, allegedly lying about his residence, and obtaining a financial gain.

The matter was raised yesterday, and the magistrate presiding over the matter says judgment will be delivered next week.

This is the fourth time the judgment has been deferred.