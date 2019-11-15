Rape case transferred to High Court

Suva Magistrate Asanga Bodaragama has transferred the case of 50-year-old Abdul Mohammed Sameem who is alleged to have raped a 27-year-old woman to the Suva High Court.

Sameem is alleged to have raped the woman on the 11th of this month in Suva and is charged with one count of rape.

He is alleged to have taken the woman in his car offering her food and a ride home.

Sameem then took the woman to a house in Suva and then allegedly raped her.

Magistrate Bodaragama told Sameem that he has to apply for bail in the High Court.

Sameem has indicated that he will be seeking Legal Aid Assistance.

The case will be called again in the High Court on the 27th of this month.