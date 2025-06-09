Murder case adjourned for legal opinion

It is alleged that the 39-year-old transported the deceased’s body to the Totogo Police Station.

The man accused of murdering his wife in Veisari, Lami after a domestic dispute earlier this month, appeared again in the Suva Magistrates Court.

It is alleged that the 39-year-old transported the deceased’s body to the Totogo Police Station.

During proceedings, confusion arose due to the absence of the state counsel.

Article continues after advertisement

Upon inquiry by the court, it was confirmed that the case file had not been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal opinion.

Suva Magistrate Yogesh Prasad adjourned the matter for another 14 days to allow the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to review the file and provide its legal opinion.

The matter will be called again on January 14.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.