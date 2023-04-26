Meli Bainimarama in court again

Ratu Meli Bainimarama

Ratu Meli Bainimarama is set to appear in a Parramatta Court in Australia next week for a new charge of apprehended violence.

The New South Wales online court registry issued a list with Ratu Meli to appear next Tuesday to answer to the charge laid by his wife Charyssa-maree Saia.

Meanwhile, Ratu Meli, the son of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is currently on bail for 17 separate counts ranging from common assault, stalking/intimidating to instill fear, four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and four counts of intentionally choking a person without consent.

He has pleaded not guilty to the counts and the matter will be called on June 23rd.