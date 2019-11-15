Man unhappy with lawyer in his conviction appeal

A man currently serving a sentence for attempted murder has alleged that the lawyer appealing his conviction is not competent enough.

Sailosi Rokotuiwailevu was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of eight years in 2015.

He was convicted that he struck his victim twice with a cane knife, first on his head and then on his back.

In the Supreme Court this morning, Rokotuiwailevu alleged the lawyer from Legal Aid who represented him during his case of appeal had abandoned five of the six-grounds of appeal without his consent.

Meanwhile, the lawyer from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution says Legal Aid should be given time to respond.

Rokotuiwailevu has been given until the 20th of next month while the respondent has until the 12th of March to file submission.

The hearing date has been fixed for April 16th this year.