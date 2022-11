[File Photo]

A man who allegedly murdered his 78- year- old father in Manoca Nausori earlier this week will be produced in the Magistrates Court today.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the man has been charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that the suspect was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the alleged offence and later conveyed the victim to the Nausori Health Centre.

The matter was reported by health officials.