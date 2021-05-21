Home

Court

Man remanded for allegedly raping 12-year-old

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
May 26, 2021 2:23 pm

A 48-year-old man of Navakawau, Taveuni who allegedly raped a 12-year-old boy last week has been remanded in custody in Taveuni.

The case was called in the Savusavu Magistrate Court and due to the current inter-island travel restrictions in place, the accused could not frontcourt.

The case has now been transferred to the Labasa High Court.

Article continues after advertisement

However, it will await the relaxing of restrictions to allow for the accused to travel to Labasa to attend the case in the High Court.

The man is charged with two counts of rape. The incident is alleged to have happened last week.

Police allege the victim was returning from swimming when he was approached by the accused who then invited him to his home where the alleged incident occurred.

The matter was reported by the victim’s aunt.

