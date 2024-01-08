Man remanded for allegedly assaulting police officer

Vetaia Nacagica in court this afternoon

The man accused of assaulting a police officer in Lami on New Year’s Day has been remanded by the Suva Magistrates Court.

27-year-old Vetaia Nacagica appeared in court this afternoon, charged with serious assault.

It is alleged that the man struck the officer twice with a cane knife before fleeing the scene.

Nacagica informed the court that he will be seeking representation from Legal Aid.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on the 22nd of this month.