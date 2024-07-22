Man fronts court for allegedly sexually assaulting minors

The man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting three minors in Suva on ten different occasions was produced in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

The 45-year-old man is charged with eight counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.

It is alleged that he sexually assaulted three girls aged 13, 14, and 16 between February last year to March this year.

The accused was the girl’s sporting coach, and the incident was alleged to have taken place during the training sessions.

It’s alleged he carried out the acts in his car, at home, and also at Suva Point.

He was granted bail in the sum of $500 by the Suva Magistrates Court.

He has opted for a Magistrates Court trial.

A stop-departure order has been issued for the accused, and his travel documents have also been seized.

All first-phase disclosures have also been served.

His case has been adjourned to the 28th of next month for mention.