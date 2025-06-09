Man charged with theft

A 48-year-old man has been charged by the Criminal Investigation Department’s Major Fraud and Economic Crime Unit for his alleged involvement in the theft of over $120,000.

It is alleged that while employed as a supervisor/manager at an inter-island shipping company in Rakiraki between November 2020 and December 2022, he stole more than $120,000, which was deposited directly into his personal account.

The incident came to light when company management in Suva noticed a drop in income from its Rakiraki branch.

An internal investigation revealed that some ticket books were missing, prompting the company to file a report.

Investigations found that some companies were depositing their fares into the accused’s personal account.

He has been charged with one count of theft and is expected to appear at the Rakiraki Magistrates Court today.

