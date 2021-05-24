Kishore Kumar still without lawyer

Self-proclaimed Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar still has no lawyer to defend him in court.

The Legal Aid Commission had represented him earlier, but have since withdrawn.

The matter was called in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The suspended school teacher informed the court that he has appealed to the Legal Aid Commission to reconsider their decision and has been informed that the Review Committee will look into it.

Kumar also asked the court to waive his reporting conditions, however, this was objected to by the State lawyer.

The matter has been adjourned to the 19th of January.

Kumar is charged with six counts of indecently annoying a person and one count of criminal intimidation.

It is alleged that he insulted the modesty of National Federation Party MP, Lenora Qereqeretabua by posting live videos on Facebook saying that Qereqeretabua was a porn star.