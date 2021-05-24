Judge to give ruling on visit to Nausori Highlands

The prosecution in the Nausori Highlands murder trial today made a submission for a site visit to the crime scene.

They told the Lautoka High Court judge that a visit to the Nausori Highlands in Nadi would give a better understanding and view of the terrain.

The prosecutors also submitted that anything said or done at the scene should be recorded and that a witness should also be present.

However, the defense objected to the site visit, stating that the place would have changed after two years.

But the prosecution argued the only purpose was to show the location and where the bodies were found.

Both sides then agreed to the visit.

A ruling will be delivered tomorrow on the submission made by the prosecution.

The trial is currently underway with the last state witness, the investigating officer, currently on the stand.

The defense will also be calling five to six witnesses, which includes the accused.

Isoof is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.



Mohammed Isoof

It is alleged that in August 2019, Mohammad Isoof murdered three adults and two children and attempted to murder an 11-month old by abandoning her at Nausori Highlands, Nadi.

The bodies of a 63-year-old carpenter, Nirmal Kumar, his 54-year-old wife, Usha Devi, their 34-year-old daughter, Nileshni Kajal and her two daughters Sana aged 11, and Samara, 8 were all found near a cliff.