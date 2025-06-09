High Court refuses stay in acquittal appeal case

Former Minister for Fisheries Kalaveti Ravu and Former Fisheries Regional Manager North Tekata Toaisi.

The High Court has refused to grant a stay of its ruling in the case of former Minister for Fisheries Kalaveti Ravu and Former Fisheries Regional Manager North Tekata Toaisi, who are facing criminal charges.

Earlier this month, the High Court overturned their acquittal at the “no case to answer” stage and sent the matter back to the Magistrates’ Court for the defence to continue its case.

The applicants sought to put that ruling on hold while they appealed to the Court of Appeal. However, Justice Daniel Goundar ruled that the High Court no longer has the authority to suspend its own judgment once delivered.

Article continues after advertisement

He stated any application for a stay must now be made directly to the Court of Appeal.

This means proceedings in the Magistrates’ Court will continue unless the Court of Appeal orders otherwise.

Ravu is charged with abuse of office while Toaisi is charged with abetting abuse of office.

It’s alleged that between July 25th and August 31st, 2023, Ravu interfered in an investigation by the Ministry of Forestry into the illegal trade of banned species of beache-de-mer.

While Toaisi is alleged to have aided Ravu in committing the alleged offence of abuse of office.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.