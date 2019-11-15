Home

Four men charged with a count each of burglary

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 5, 2020 7:03 am

The four-men alleged to have broken into a Warehouse Building at Laucala Beach in Suva will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrate Court tomorrow.

They are charged with one count each of burglary and theft.

The suspects who are believed to be in their 20’s allegedly stole a safe containing more than $14,000 worth of cash and a CCTV footage decoder.

The suspects were arrested from Kinoya village by the Southern Division Task Force and officers from the Valelevu Police Station on the 2nd of this month.

