FICAC Prosecution says Radrodro is lying in court

SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro. [File Photo]

The defence in the case against SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro is expected to wrap up their case today.

The MP is standing trial for allegedly obtaining a financial advantage. It is alleged that she breached the Parliament Remuneration Act 2014.

Yesterday afternoon, the Prosecution claimed that Radrodro was lying in court.

FICAC Commissioner Rashmi Aslam stated in court that Radrodro was lying. He made the comment based on the documents he presented in court and her responses during cross-examination.

The SODELPA MP has strongly dismissed Aslam’s claims as incorrect.

It is alleged that Radrodro falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and obtained $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.