Court strikes out no jab no job case
September 24, 2021 5:40 am
The Civil High Court has struck out the constitutional redress filed by Lautoka lawyer Aman Ravindra on the no jab no job policy.
The matter was called in the High Court yesterday, however Singh did not appear on time.
Chief Justice Kamal Kumar then struck out the case.
A similar application has been filed by the Fijian Teachers Association.
