Couple remanded for online scam

Mohammed Ali (left), and Deepshikah Prasad

Two people who are charged in relation to an alleged online scam have been remanded by the Sigatoka Magistrates Court yesterday.

24-year-old Deepshikah Prasad and 27-year-old Mohammed Ali are facing charges of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception.

The couple had allegedly posted an online advertisement for the sale of a modem, and between the 1st to the 2nd day of November 2023, obtained money for the item, which they failed to produce.

They will reappear next Wednesday.