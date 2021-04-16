Congo national’s trial continues

The former Regional Security Advisor for the United Nations in Suva took the stand in the Suva High court today.

Charles O’Hanlon testified that on 19th July 2019, one of the staff came to his office in an alarming state.

The staff had in her possession photographs of Jennifer Anne Downes and her husband Henri Lusaka.

Lusaka is on trial for allegedly murdering Downes at their rented home in Service Street Suva on 23rd July 2019.

O’Hanlon told the court that in one of the photographs Lusaka was bare-chested with a kitchen knife on his chest as if sending a warning.

He said Lusaka’s facial expression was aggressive.

The witness also said that there was another photograph in which Downes was shown to be in a frightening state.

He said he then went to the Totogo Police station before he went to Downes home as he was concerned about them.

He said they banged the door several times following which Lusaka opened the door.

He said Lusaka opened the door and he saw three children.

The witness said he asked why the children were not in school.

He said Lusaka replied in an aggressive manner.

The trial continues.