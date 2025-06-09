Boy's testimony helps in conviction of child killer

Sairusi Ceinaturaga has been convicted today for the murder of a baby in October last year.

The child he killed was one year and three months old when the incident happened in Cunningham, Suva.

Ceinaturaga was in a relationship with the baby’s mother when he committed the crime.

The judgment revealed that Ceinaturaga first met the child’s mother on social media, and not long after they decided to move in together.

The woman moved in with her older son immediately, while her younger son, who is the victim in this case, came to live with them in October — the same month he was killed.

The court found that the testimony of the older son, who is now four years old, was credible and that he was a competent witness.

The young boy was able to consistently tell the court what Ceinaturaga did, including throwing a doll on the courtroom floor to demonstrate how the child was killed.

The presiding judge told Ceinaturaga that the boy’s testimony was spontaneous and natural.

The four-year-old repeatedly told the court that Ceinaturaga threw his younger brother onto a rock.

The judge ruled the child was referring to the hard surface of the room, which only had gravel and a rug.

The deceased was killed around midday and was taken to hospital only at night, with Ceinaturaga lying to medical officials that the child had fallen.

The judge told the court that medical statements revealed the child had died long before reaching the hospital, and Ceinaturaga’s account of what happened was not consistent with the medical report or the doctors’ testimony.

Doctors testified that the injuries to the child’s head could have been caused by substantial trauma from a strong hit, a high fall, or being picked up and thrown hard onto a hard surface.

The child’s mother also testified she was in a violent relationship during the three months they had been together.

Ceinaturaga’s sentencing hearing will be held on Wednesday.

