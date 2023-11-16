Bainimarama and Qiliho’s legal battle continues

Former PM Voreqe Bainimarama, suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho

The High Court is set to hear the appeal case involving former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho today.

Bainimarama faces a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is accused of abuse of office.

Despite being acquitted on October 12th by the Suva Magistrates Court, the State has filed eight grounds of appeal reserving the right to modify them upon receiving the court record.

The State’s appeal contends that the Magistrate made errors in law and fact on various evidentiary and procedural matters resulting in an alleged unfair trial and an erroneous verdict.