Bainimarama and Qiliho released on bail

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho outside court today

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today after spending a night at the Totogo Police Station.

The two have been released on bail by Magistrate Jeremaia Savou.

The matter has been adjourned to 19th March.

Bainimarama’s bail conditions stands the same in the previous matter while Qiliho was released on $10,000 non-cash bail with two sureties in the same sum.



Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in court today

He has been ordered not to re-offend and not to interfere with state witnesses.

A stop departure has also been issued against him.

The two are now facing new charges relating to alleged abuse of office, regarding the unlawful termination of two police officers in 2021.

Bainimarama is charged with one count of Unwarranted Demands Made By A Public Official contrary to Section 355 (a)(b)(i) and (c) (ii) of the Crimes Act 2009.



Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in court today

Bainimarama is alleged to have between the 21st day of May 2021 to the 18th day of August, 2021, whilst being employed as a public official made an unwarranted demand with menaces of a former senior Police officer Rusiate Tudravu when he told him to terminate the employment of Penieli Nayare Ratei and Tomasi Naulu and that if he did not terminate the officers the was to hand in his resignation

It is alleged that he used his official capacity as Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji and was done with the intention of influencing Tudravu.

Suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho is charged with one count of Abuse of Office, contrary to Section 139 of the Crimes Act 2009.



Suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho

It is alleged that between the 5th to the 18th day of August 2021, being employed in the civil service as the Commissioner of Police reviewed the disciplinary decision made by Tudravu as the Acting Commissioner of Police against Naulu which was a fine equivalent to two working days pay and contrary to this decision he terminated the employment of the two officers.



Suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho

Qiliho faces an additional charge of Abuse of Office, contrary to Section 139 of the Crimes Act 2009, as it is alleged that during the same period, he also reviewed the disciplinary decision made by Tudravu which was a fine equivalent to five working days and contrary to this decision he terminated the employment of Ratai.