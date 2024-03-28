Bainimarama and Qiliho await sentencing

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho [File Photo]

The fate of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho will be known this morning when Magistrate Seini Puamau hands down their sentencing.

Bainimarama and Qiliho were found guilty by Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo earlier this month following an appeal by the state on a not guilty verdict by Magistrate Puamau.

The two were involved in a case of abuse of office where they interfered in an ongoing investigation at the University of the South Pacific in 2020.

The former Prime Minister had directed the suspended Police Commissioner to stop an investigation into a police complaint on a USP matter.

Following the findings of the High Court, Justice Temo reverted the case back to the lower court with the directive for Magistrate Puamau to pronounce them guilty and sentence them accordingly.

Puamau, however, only acknowledged the findings of the High Court, as she did not want an incident of double jeopardy if she found them guilty a second time.

Meanwhile, their lawyers have asked for a suspended sentence, while the state recommended a 12- to 36-month imprisonment for Bainimarama and adherence to the tariff for Qiliho, which dictates a sentence between six and 10 years for abuse of office.

They will be sentenced at 11am.

