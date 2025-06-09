Alleged murderer high during deadly attack

Kositino Latianara. [File Photo]

The Labasa High Court yesterday heard that the man accused of murdering a taxi driver at Waisali Hill in March last year was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the alleged attack.

This was revealed by A/ACP Inspector Asiveli Waqa, the interviewing officer, who read out the accused’s statement during the ongoing trial.

Kositino Latianara is on trial for the alleged murder of Amitendra Kumar, a taxi driver, in an incident that took place in March last year.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the police interview, Latianara had allegedly planned the attack, claiming Kumar owed him a substantial amount of money and had repeatedly avoided repaying it, offering only excuses.

The court heard that Latianara travelled from Naleba, Labasa, to Savusavu, where he hired Kumar’s taxi.

On the way, they stopped at a service station, with Kumar unaware of Latianara’s identity because his facial tattoo was hidden by a beard and hat.

It is alleged that upon reaching Nabalebale Village, Latianara revealed his identity and demanded repayment of the debt.

Kumar allegedly offered to make partial payments, but Latianara insisted they turn back and stop at Waisali Hill.

Once there, Latianara allegedly removed the taxi sign from the vehicle to avoid drawing attention.

It is alleged that he then threatened Kumar with a knife, forcing him out of the taxi and into nearby bush, where he allegedly carried out the fatal attack by slashing Kumar’s throat.

The court was told that Latianara returned to the parked taxi, where blood traces were later found. He allegedly wiped himself clean using his t-shirt before fleeing the scene.

During the police interview, Latianara allegedly admitted to being high on marijuana at the time and claimed he felt numb and unaware of his actions until he noticed blood on his hands, realizing he had followed through with his plan.

The interviewing officer told the court that after the incident, the accused walked from Waisali towards Lomolomo and Saivou before eventually making his way to Seaqaqa and then back to Labasa.

He was later arrested in Naleba.

The trial continues today.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.