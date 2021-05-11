Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More health restriction violations recorded|PSA prioritizes the safety of street dwellers|Weather continues to hinder MOH work|Officers assist in ration distribution|49 active cases, 31 locally transmitted|Text platform set up for ration request|Two more cases confirmed as some found lying for ration|New cases highlight seriousness of situation|Possible lockdown for Ra|PS disappointed with cheating Fijians|Wet weather hinders contact tracing|Three COVID-19 patients recover|No one in Fiji fully vaccinated: PS|FNUSA applauds frontliners|Email available for Food Ration packs|MOH releases new areas of interest|Fijians calling 161 urged to be patient|Naval officer among 44 arrested for breach|Labasa Police on alert|Zero tolerance for breach say police|Prime Minister visits Procurement Office|Together we can: Dr Fong|161 toll-free line up and running|Curfew announced as Fiji hits seventh straight day of cases|Ministry works on fixing 161 toll-free number|
Full Coverage

Court

11 fined for social gathering and drinking kava

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 2, 2021 5:00 pm

11 people from Vunidakua Settlement in Cunningham Stage 4, Suva have been fined $600 each for failing to comply with the Public Health Act.

They appeared in a special Magistrate Court sitting this afternoon.

It was heard in court that on the 30th of last month, the 11 accused gathered and had a grog session, despite knowing Fiji’s COVID situation.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prosecutor said the group was found unlawfully socializing and did not practice social distancing.

The 11 also breached the social gathering advisory that has been set by the Health Ministry.

The Judge reminded the accused that their actions were highly unacceptable, selfish and they had no respect for the lives of other Fijians.

He adds the fines were nothing compared to the severe impact the virus could have on Fiji.

All accused pleaded guilty and have until May 31st to pay their fines or spend two months behind bars.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.