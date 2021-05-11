11 fined for social gathering and drinking kava

11 people from Vunidakua Settlement in Cunningham Stage 4, Suva have been fined $600 each for failing to comply with the Public Health Act.

They appeared in a special Magistrate Court sitting this afternoon.

It was heard in court that on the 30th of last month, the 11 accused gathered and had a grog session, despite knowing Fiji’s COVID situation.

The Prosecutor said the group was found unlawfully socializing and did not practice social distancing.

The 11 also breached the social gathering advisory that has been set by the Health Ministry.

The Judge reminded the accused that their actions were highly unacceptable, selfish and they had no respect for the lives of other Fijians.

He adds the fines were nothing compared to the severe impact the virus could have on Fiji.

All accused pleaded guilty and have until May 31st to pay their fines or spend two months behind bars.