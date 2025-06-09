Court to hear mitigation in $2b drug case

Lawyers for the nine people convicted in the country’s biggest drug bust will present mitigation submissions today at the Lautoka High Court.

Last week, the state asked for sentences of up to 50 years for those who played the biggest role in importing 4.15 tonnes of methamphetamine worth around $2 billion.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku asked Justice Aruna Aluthge to impose a sentence of 50 years for Justin Ho, David Heritage and Jale Aukerea saying they played the major part in the importation of the drugs.

He has also asked for 30-year sentences for Sakiusa Tuva and Louie Logaivau, and 20 to 25 years for Aporosa Davelevu, Ratu Osea Levula, Cathy Tuirabe, and Viliame Colawailiku.

He told the court the high-purity shipment could have fueled transnational crime, corruption, violence, and worsened drug addiction if it had reached communities.

The drugs were stored in Nadi for nearly three weeks before police seized them.



