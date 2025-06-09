Court seeks viber expert in Bainimarama-Qiliho trial

[Source: File Photo]

The Suva High Court has asked State counsel to find an expert on the technical aspects of the Viber platform in the case involving former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

High Court judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe made the request this morning, as the charges relate to images of the late Jonacani Bainimarama being shared on police Viber groups.

The Atate said they would check for an expert and update the court by afternoon, noting they currently have no expert witnesses lined up. The defense also requested access to any expert statements to prepare their case.

Article continues after advertisement

Two of the six interviewees took the stand today. Sergeant Ilaitia Temo from the Cybercrime Unit and Investigating Officer Paula Kaikai from the Criminal Investigations Department testified.

Temo explained he reviewed call records from four phone numbers linked to Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, Rusiate Tudravu, Jonacani Bainimarama, and CID Chief Serupepeli Naiko. The records covered May 1 to December 31, 2021, and included call times, dates, signal locations, and IMEI numbers.

He said these records helped the investigation and confirmed calls were made between the four individuals.

When questioned, Temo confirmed that former PM Bainimarama was cautioned and advised of his rights during the interview. He was present with the interviewing officer Paula Kaikai and Bainimarama’s lawyer, Devanesh Sharma.

After the interview, Bainimarama was charged. The interview was recorded on three CDs.

During cross-examination, Temo said call durations were not recorded. He also said the IMEI number identifies the phone owner but not who used the phone to make calls.

Temo added that the investigators used a prepared list of questions based on certain documents.

Investigating Officer Kaikai said the documents shown to Bainimarama included the oath of allegiance and the oath of ministers. He said Bainimarama cooperated during the interview.

Defense lawyer Sharma asked if the investigators were fishing for information by repeating questions. Kaikai responded that questions were repeated for clarity and no Viber images were shown to Bainimarama during questioning at CID.

In this case, the prosecution alleges that former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho made improper demands to then-Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu to terminate the two police officers.

Specifically, it is alleged that Bainimarama, in his capacity as Prime Minister, threatened Tudravu with resignation if he did not fire the officers.

Furthermore, it is alleged that Qiliho, as the Commissioner of Police, later abused his authority by overruling Tudravu’s disciplinary decision and terminating the employment of both officers.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.