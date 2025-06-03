Court revokes bench warrant for Davelevu

file photo

The bench warrant issued against Aporosa Davelevu has been revoked.

Davelevu, one of the individuals charged in connection with the December 2023 importation of 4.1 tonnes of methamphetamine, failed to appear in court yesterday.

However, his lawyer informed the court today that Davelevu was unwell, presenting a medical certificate to support this claim.

The state did not challenge the revocation of the bench warrant.

Meanwhile, four defendants have pleaded guilty, while five others will proceed to trial.

The only remaining accused person still in remand is Justin Ho, who allegedly breached his bail conditions.

