Court grants time to Whippy for medical travel arrangements

The Suva Magistrates Court has given time to Carpenters Fiji Managing Director Daniel Whippy to confirm an appointment for medical treatment with the necessary documentation from an institution in another choice of country as requested by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

This as Whippy’s application for a visa to undergo surgery for his knee in the United States of America has not been issued after an interview with the US Embassy in Suva on Monday.

Defense lawyer Suruj Sharma said Whippy is in a serious medical condition and he has no option but to pursue medical treatment in another country that can either be India or Australia.

FICAC Lawyer Sera Fatafehi asked the defense lawyer to confirm the type of medical treatment and if it is available in India or Australia after the USA was reluctant to issue a visa for Whippy.

Magistrate Sufia Hamza issued a reminder that Whippy’s passport was only released for the application of a visa with the US Embassy in Suva, but not for him to travel out of the country.

Whippy is charged with one count of counseling for the omission of an offense, along with the former Chair of the National Fire Authority Board who faces one count of abuse of office.

This is in relation to a fire at a Carpenters Fiji property, MH Warehouse in Walubay in 2018.

It is alleged that between 1st January and 28th September 2018, John O’Connor whilst employed as the Chair of the National Fire Authority Board undertook an arbitrary act when he directed NFA officers to amend the findings in the report for the investigation of the fire on 8th April 2018.

The act is considered an abuse of the authority of O’Connor’s office at the National Fire Authority, and prejudicial to the rights of NFA for the purposes of gain.

It is alleged that Whippy counseled O’Connor for the omission of the offense.

The matter has been adjourned to the 11th of December.