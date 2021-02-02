Home

Couple found dead in Sigatoka

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 2, 2021 1:16 pm
Police are at the scene in Sigatoka where the bodies of two people have been found inside their home.

Police confirm that the husband and wife were found dead in a settlement near Lawai, this morning.

FBC News has spoken to villagers in the area, who have told us that the couple were in their 60s, and had been residing in the area for over 20 years.

Villagers found the two, this morning, and they claim the deaths could have occurred over the weekend, based on the condition of the bodies.

Villagers say there was a power outage over the weekend in the area during the height of TC Ana.

Investigation continues.

