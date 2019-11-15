Counselling services for Police officers to better service delivery

Counselling services have been introduced for police officers to help cope with psychological strain both at home and the workplace.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu admits disciplinary issues, family matters, personal problems and work pressure often hamper the performance of police officers.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says to deal with these issues, they have partnered with Medical Services Pacific.

“We are human beings, we have loads of issues that are affecting us and the last thing we want is that it comes and affects our professional output and we would not like to see police officers continue to report of committing violence against people. We don’t want to see that.”

Medical Services Pacific Country Director Ashna Shaleen says they understand police officers around the country are under pressure.

“They have been stretched just to safeguard the country and to have those operations going right now making sure that all Fijians ate safe so it comes with a lot of responsibility and burden really and they are taking it quite bravely.”

Counselling is also expected to help officers deal with victims of gender-based violence, child abuse, and sexual crimes.