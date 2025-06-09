Council warns traders over VAT receipt breaches

[File Photo]

The Consumer Council of Fiji is warning traders to stop hiding or misrepresenting Value Added Tax details on receipts following last week’s VAT reduction from 15 to 12.5 percent.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says some businesses have removed the VAT percentage altogether, applied the cut selectively, or kept prices unchanged despite the lower rate.

She says this is illegal under the VAT Act and erodes public trust, warning that evidence will be handed to the Price Monitoring and Enforcement Taskforce for joint action.

Article continues after advertisement

Shandil stresses every Fijian has the right to know exactly what they are paying and traders who breach the law will face penalties or prosecution.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.