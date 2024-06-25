Council to support the proposed UNDRIP

The Lau Provincial Council has come to an agreement to support the proposed United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People.

The UNRIP was proposed by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs as part of its consultation.

iTaukei Affairs Deputy Chief Executive Joseva Toganivalu made the submission to the Lau Provincial Council, reminding them of the importance of this bill as it is a door that will provide solutions to the challenges that indigenous people are facing.

Toganivalu reminded the council members that this is a general bill about indigenous people but contains very important aspects of resource ownership.

Council Chair Ratu Meli Saubulinayau thanked the members for supporting this important bill, which would have greater effects for the people of Lau.

The consultation on the proposed bill will be conducted through the Provincial Council meeting before it is tabled in Cabinet.