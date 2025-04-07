Pools announced for final leg of HSBC 7s series

[Photo: Supplied]

The pools for the final leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Los Angeles have been confirmed.

Fiji Airways men’s 7s team has been drawn in a competitive Pool B alongside Spain, Australia, and arch-rivals New Zealand, promising some thrilling match-ups.

Pool A features series leaders Argentina, powerhouse South Africa, France, and Great Britain, all strong contenders for the title.

Meanwhile, Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s is pooled alongside Australia, France, and the United States of America in pool B.

While in pool A New Zealand is pooled alongside Canada, Japan, and Great Britain.

The Los Angeles 7s will be held at Dignity Health Sports Park on the 3rd and 4th of next month.

