Council reviews consumer laws

Chief Executive Seema Shandil

The Consumer Council is working with a consultant who is assisting the Council in reviewing its current legislative framework.

This collaboration aims to identify gaps, modernize existing laws, and ensure that the legal structure effectively protects consumer rights.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil, says current system is outdated and it needs to be reviewed.

She says that with the revised framework it will help the council in addressing issues such as fraud, scams, and the operations of unlicensed credit institutions.

“We are also examining the activities of our unlicensed credit institutions with the aim of developing some recommendations, because, as I have already alluded to, we really need to regulate this sector.”

Shandil further says that these issues are contributing to significant financial distress among consumers.

She emphasizes the importance of addressing them through appropriate policy and regulatory measures to safeguard the financial well-being of consumers.

