We wish to correct a factual error in our report of March 3rd.

We incorrectly reported that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka declared Fiji to be in a financial crisis.

The Prime Minister’s actual statement referred to socio-economic challenges.

We extend our apologies for this misrepresentation and any inconvenience caused.

