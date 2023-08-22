COP 28 assures support for the Pacific

The Director General of COP 28, Majid Al-Suwaidi has offered his support to Fiji and the region, as the fight against climate change continues.

Al-Suwaidi is optimistic that COP 28, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates later this year, will ensure concrete actions are taken to combat climate change.

The COP 28 Director General highlighted a number of priorities for this year’s COP event, saying no country, no region, and no group can be left behind.

“Priority one focuses on fast-tracking a just energy transition. Priority two Is focused on fixing climate finance and ensuring those most vulnerable are able to access and afford the resources needed to build results.”

Al-Suwaidi says COP 28 will adopt a framework for the global goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

“We must recognize those already impacted by climate change, operationalize and deliver for the funds for loss and damage.”

Meanwhile, United Nations Director for Transparency Donald Cooper is calling on Pacific leaders to continue stamping their mark by advocating for climate change on a global scale.