Contractors must be supervised: Tuisawau

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Waterways has faced challenges with contractors working on waterways without proper supervision, resulting in poor outcomes, especially regarding saltwater intrusion.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau, while speaking on the Ministry’s 2017-2018 Annual Report, acknowledged past mistakes.

He stresses on the importance of local knowledge and better oversight in future projects.

Article continues after advertisement



Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau

As a resident of delta areas, Tuisawau says local expertise must be used for waterways management.

“One of the issues in the past have been the lack of local knowledge input into the work which has been done. So, some of the contractors came and just did it without close supervision which resulted in some of the work not being done properly or made the situation worse by the saltwater intrusion. I believe that is a positive development and some of the inputs which has been made regarding the waterways.”

Tuisawau highlights that waterways affect a significant portion of the population and have a direct impact on heir livelihoods.