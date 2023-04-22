Continue to uphold the values of inclusivity: FF Leader

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama.

Fijians have been urged to demonstrate the true spirit of Ramadan by practising kindness, compassion, and empathy towards one another.

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama while extending his wishes on the occasion of Eid says it is a time of joy, reflection, and gratitude.

Bainimarama says he is proud of the way in which diversity and inclusivity are embraced, honouring the many different traditions and beliefs that make up Fiji.

“As we move forward, let us continue to uphold the values of inclusivity and respect for all. Let us recognize the richness of our society, while also acknowledging the importance of working towards a more equitable, just and inclusive society.”

As we come together to mark the end of the fasting month, Bainimarama says remembering the less fortunate and extending a helping hand to those in need is vital.