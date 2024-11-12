Consumer feedback key to improving marketplace

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil stresses that consumer feedback is essential for making changes.

This comes as the council has received a growing number of complaints from the public, covering issues like food violations, rent problems, online scams, and other unfair business practices.

She adds these concerns highlight the importance of consumers speaking up to improve the marketplace and protect their rights.

[Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil]

“We also noted during our surveillance that there was a huge hike and because of other noises that we made we could now see that the prices have reverted, and the prices of ghee has actually gone down to $16.45 so that’s the lowest we have seen in the market.”

Shandil is urging consumers to report any issues they face, whether it’s an unfair business practice or a potential scam.

She says the Council is also monitoring market prices closely to prevent price gouging.