Consumer Council warns of rising complaints on electronic goods

The Consumer Council has expressed deep concern over the rising number of complaints regarding electronic goods such as televisions, washing machines, and other household appliances.

The Council highlights a troubling trend of breached consumer rights and denied redress, despite valid warranties.

According to Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, out of the 430 cases registered regarding electronic goods from January last year to date, a significant portion pertains to product warranty and redress.

Article continues after advertisement

Shandil says this trend is extremely alarming, emphasizing the challenges consumers face in obtaining basic redress when their electronics malfunction.

She strongly condemns the denial or delay of refunds or replacements for faulty products, especially when repairs fail to resolve the issue. S

The Council CEO says they have encountered instances where prominent traders evade responsibility by citing communication delays with suppliers.

She is urging electronic goods traders to prioritize consumer rights and take proactive measures to ensure fair treatment and timely resolution of warranty claims.

Shandil emphasizes the importance of upholding responsibilities and demonstrating accountability in providing quality products and satisfactory after-sales service.