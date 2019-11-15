Consumer Council receives complaints

The Consumer Council says it’s been inundated with complaints about food sanitation following the ban on single-use plastic bags.

The Health Ministry is keeping tabs on this while the Climate Change Division of the government says a lot of supermarkets have introduced compliant bags.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says most of the complaints are about improper packaging of frozen meat since there are no more plastic bags.

“It is very unhealthy and unhygienic to put the meat in the boxes. We have received a lot of complaints from consumers about being given the sliced meat in boxes.”

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has assured that the ministry is keeping hygiene in mind and has deployed officials to conduct inspections.

“As I have said our environmental health officers are on the ground working hand in hand with stakeholders. And the ban does not stop the use of bags that are thicker than 50 microns and they will be used to cover and pack meat or so.”

The Climate Change Division of the Ministry of Economy has highlighted that retailers are now using plastic bags which are thicker than 50 microns.

Under the law, the manufacture of plastic bags less than 50 microns carry a fine of up to $500,000 or a jail term up to seven years.

Selling, supplying or distributing single-use plastic bags carry a fine up to $150,000 and a jail term up to two years.