Consultation on wastewater master plans for the West underway

A project for the formulation of a wastewater treatment master plan is currently underway in Nadi.

The purpose of the project is that public health and water environment in the Western Division is improved by formulating a Regional Wastewater and Municipal Sewerage master plans.

Water Authority of Fiji Acting Manager Wastewater Josaia Koroilavesau says this will be a 20-year plan that will assist in the implementation phase for the Western Division.

Koroilavesau says they also thank JICA, which is funding the project, as this will greatly help in the development of these master plans.

A number of stakeholders in Nadi gathered for the consultation, where they were given the opportunity to question the project.

The consultation will be held tomorrow in Lautoka.