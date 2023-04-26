Consultation is for you: Sharma

The people of Fiji have been told that the public consultations on the municipal elections, is a chance for all to have a say.

The consultations are currently underway in Lautoka and is being attended by community leaders, representatives from civil society groups, and residents.

Permanent Secretary for Local Government, Seema Sharma told those present that the consultations are critical as they will be able to get ideas, opinions, and feedback on how the municipal council elections should look like.

Sharma says that as part of a mandate, a working group was formed which consisted of key agencies including the Fijian Elections Office.

“We are here to listen to you, we are here to get your views and municipal council elections are very important. They are very close to the people of the community. You have your own say in your councils and that’s why we want you to have your say.”

Sharma again stresses that they needed the ratepayers to tell them what they feel should be the process.

Sharma says Lautoka has four wards which they will be discussing.