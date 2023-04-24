Construction of solar power plants begins in Taveuni

The people of Taveuni have been assured of access to reliable energy supplies as the construction of the solar power plant has commenced on the island.

This is the first-of-its-kind in Fiji, a 1.55-megawatt Solar Photovoltaic Plant with 1-megawatt-hour Battery Energy Storage System in Mua, Taveuni.

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, says the project will enhance the existing generation capacity in Taveuni, including the Somosomo Hydroelectric Scheme and Waiyevo Power Station.

Ro Filipe says it assists Fiji in advancing towards its renewable energy targets as it contributes to the country’s goal of 100% renewable energy by 2036.

He says it also supports the country in addressing the impacts of climate change.

Clay Energy is the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor, under the supervision of Energy Fiji Limited and a designated KOICA Project Management Consultant.

The project is a partnership between the government and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

It is valued at around $6m and is expected to be completed by October.