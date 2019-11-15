Construction of seawalls to cost around $26m

26 seawalls are earmarked for construction in the Northern Division.

These include seven seawalls in Macuata, nine in Bua and 10 in Cakaudrove

Speaking at a talanoa session in Raviravi on Thursday, Minister for Environment and Waterways Dr Mahendra Reddy said it costs the government about a million dollars to build one seawall which is about 400 to 500 meters long.

Dr Reddy says if all these 26 seawalls are about that length, they will be spending around $26 million on construction.

He highlighted that they need to look at a cost-effective way to build seawalls using readily available resources.

The Minister says these include using the machinery from the Ministry and rocks and boulders from the villagers as well as obtaining mangrove seedlings to plant along the shores.

Dr Reddy also highlighted there are 31 riverbank protection projects to be undertaken in Vanua Levu.

These include 10 in Macuata, 4 in Bua and 17 in Cakaudrove.