The Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in Parliament this evening.

The final vote count was 40 in favor, 14 against, and one did not vote

The 2013 Constitution was promulgated and came into force on September 7, 2013.

Under Section 159, constitutional amendments can only be made following the procedure out-lined in Chapter 11 of the Constitution.

