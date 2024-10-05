Connection work to Waila Treatment Plant on track

Location of the worksite [Source: WAF]

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg says the planned work for the connection of Viria Water Supply to the Waila Water Treatment Plant system has progressed as per the plan.

Soderberg says connection and assembling works which involved cutting and welding began early yesterday morning.

He adds the contractors with WAF teams have completed the required connection at the site and anchoring work has also commenced.

“The anchoring process will take some time for curing overnight, and with the rate of progress so far, we are planning to begin flushing works, bleeding works, refilling of reservoirs as well as restoration from tomorrow morning (05/10).”

Soderberg says water carting trucks will continue to be on standby to assist when needed.

WAF has thanked its valued customers for their patience and for taking heed of the advisories of storing water for this weekend.