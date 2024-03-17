Concerns over escalating drug trafficking

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo highlights that the recent spate of drug busts in the West is beyond shocking and it wakes the nation to a dangerous potential that can destroy us all.

Speaking in parliament last week, Vosarogo pointed out that every crime starts small and without detection, it grows into a larger problem.

The Lands Minister believes that drug trafficking has been happening for a long time.

Article continues after advertisement

“The find of many tonnes recently simply means that in earlier times, a kilogram passed through, not detected, 10 kilograms passed through. It continues until it is detected and as we have seen recently, tonnes of it. You do not get suddenly tonnes passed through our shores. What it means is that it festers and it increases over time.”



Filimoni Vosarogo [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Vosarogo questioned the integrity of the previous government, asking who was in charge when these illegal activities were escalating.

In response, opposition member Faiyaz Koya emphasized that the previous government should not be solely held accountable for the escalating drug issue.

“We did not ask people to come and make drugs here. None of us did! We put the necessary things into place, you are making it better, we are all making it better. Fantastic! That is what we want to see but please stop blaming the previous government for any ill will because of this issue regarding drugs.”



Faiyaz Koya [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The issue of drug trafficking has become a pressing concern in the country, with calls for greater efforts to combat the illegal trade and hold those responsible accountable.